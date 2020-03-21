Coronavirus: After Uttar Pradesh, activists in Rajasthan demands relief package to daily wagers

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, Mar 21: Minutes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that his government would pay Rs 1,000 each to as many as 15 lakh daily wage labourers, civil rights activists in Rajasthan have also demanded their Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to do the same to help them from financial burden due to coronavirus outbreak in India.

Earlier, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh governments announced monitory aid to daily wage labourers till the time the situation improves in the state.

Addressing the media, CM Yogi Adityanath said the government would pay Rs 1,000 each to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and other construction workers to help them meet their daily needs.

In a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister, the activists sought relief measures for labourers, senior citizens and children.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 1,000 aid for daily wagers

The activists also demanded Rs 3,000 per month to be transferred into the labours' accounts till the time the situation improves. They also demanded bulk ration of six months, stop usage of biometric system for providing ration at PDS shops and make arrangements for washing hands, with soap and water at all public places in urban areas.