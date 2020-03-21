  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: After Uttar Pradesh, activists in Rajasthan demands relief package to daily wagers

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Mar 21: Minutes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that his government would pay Rs 1,000 each to as many as 15 lakh daily wage labourers, civil rights activists in Rajasthan have also demanded their Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to do the same to help them from financial burden due to coronavirus outbreak in India.

    Earlier, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh governments announced monitory aid to daily wage labourers till the time the situation improves in the state.

    Ashok Gehlot
    Ashok Gehlot

    Addressing the media, CM Yogi Adityanath said the government would pay Rs 1,000 each to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and other construction workers to help them meet their daily needs.

    In a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister, the activists sought relief measures for labourers, senior citizens and children.

    Coronavirus Pandemic: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 1,000 aid for daily wagers

    The activists also demanded Rs 3,000 per month to be transferred into the labours' accounts till the time the situation improves. They also demanded bulk ration of six months, stop usage of biometric system for providing ration at PDS shops and make arrangements for washing hands, with soap and water at all public places in urban areas.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus rajasthan ashok gehlot

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X