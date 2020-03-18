  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: After Italy, Gurgaon residents chant 'Gayatri Mantra' from balconies

    By
    |

    Gurgaon, Mar 18: Four days after the video of balcony singing in solidarity in Italy has been a growing reaction to the coronavirus lockdown, on Wednesday, Gurgaon residents followed Italy's example, sing from balconies to beat coronavirus blues.

    A video circulalted on the social media shows residents of an housing complex in Gurgaon chanted the 'Gayatri Mantra' the piosed hymn of Hindus.

    Coronavirus: After Italy, Gurgaon residents chant Gayatri Mantra from balconies

    The people stood at their balconies and chanted, "Om, Bhur Bhuvah Svah..." with aplauds and with the sound of conch.

    Karnataka lockdown extended till Mar 31 amid coronavirus scare

    As the pandemic disease has scared people worldwide, from the southern cities of Salerno and Naples, and the Sicilian capital Palermo to Turin in the north, residents of apartment buildings and tower blocks sang and played instruments from their balconies in a trend that is spreading from Italy across Europe to Spain and even to Sweden.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus singing italy mantra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X