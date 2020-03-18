Coronavirus: After Italy, Gurgaon residents chant 'Gayatri Mantra' from balconies

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Gurgaon, Mar 18: Four days after the video of balcony singing in solidarity in Italy has been a growing reaction to the coronavirus lockdown, on Wednesday, Gurgaon residents followed Italy's example, sing from balconies to beat coronavirus blues.

A video circulalted on the social media shows residents of an housing complex in Gurgaon chanted the 'Gayatri Mantra' the piosed hymn of Hindus.

The people stood at their balconies and chanted, "Om, Bhur Bhuvah Svah..." with aplauds and with the sound of conch.

This is my culture - I Love my India 🇮🇳



Amid #CoronavirusOutbreak an Apartment in Gurgaon's Residents came out on their balconies to sing "Gayatri Mantra" pic.twitter.com/5nSE1p5ur6 — Nomadic indian 🕉 (@SaiPras75383884) March 18, 2020

Karnataka lockdown extended till Mar 31 amid coronavirus scare

As the pandemic disease has scared people worldwide, from the southern cities of Salerno and Naples, and the Sicilian capital Palermo to Turin in the north, residents of apartment buildings and tower blocks sang and played instruments from their balconies in a trend that is spreading from Italy across Europe to Spain and even to Sweden.