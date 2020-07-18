Coronavirus: Active COVID-19 cases in Delhi is among lowest in top affected cities

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 18: With six months into the sufferings of the novel coronavirus pandemic, India has seen its COVID-19 tally soar over 10 lakh and is the world's third worst-affected country. It can be seen that some of the top affected states in the country are showing signs of the virus slowing down. However, new hotspots are emerging from states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka where the number of coronavirus infections are are on the rise.

Meanwhile, states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, which reported a spurt in coronavirus infections initially, have now fallen further low on the tally with states like Telangana, Karnataka jumping higher. Recently, Karnataka overtook Gujarat as the fourth worst-hit state in the country.

Besides metropolis like Mumbai and Delhi, new hotspots are emerging in the country in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

A massive number of coronavirus cases in India comes from the top affected cities - most in Maharashtra. At least half the 3,30,725 active cases in the country, as of Wednesday night, were reported from just 10 cities, with a third of all such cases coming from Maharashtra.

Among the top 10 cities based on active cases, Delhi has the lowest proportion of active cases, standing at 15.2 per cent.

Karnataka witnessed a massive surge in its COVID-19 number and is now the fourth top affected state in the country after Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Bengaluru, so far, has reported over 27,000 cases of coronavirus. The active cases in Bengaluru stands at over 20,000.