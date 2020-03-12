Coronavirus a pandemic: What does that mean and what changes now

New Delhi, Mar 12: The World Health Organization on Wednesday finally declared the novel coronavirus a 'pandemic'.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic.

We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus.

And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled, at the same time."

What is a pandemic

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a pandemic as "an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people."

Thus, the 'pandemic' status has to do more with the spread of the disease, than its severity.

According to the WHO, Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.

The same body defines an epidemic as "an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area."

What changes now

Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO's assessment of the threat posed by this virus. It doesn't change what WHO is doing, and it doesn't change what countries should do.