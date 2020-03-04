Coronavirus: 6 self-quarantined people in Noida test negative

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Noida, Mar 04: Six people, including three children, whose samples were taken in Noida for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, officials said on Wednesday.

The six have, however, been kept self-quarantined at their home for the next 14 days and if symptoms for COVID-19 develop, they would be retested, the officials said.

Among those whose samples were taken on Tuesday were a couple and their 12-year-old son, and a woman and her two children, aged 12 and five, according to Noida health department sources.

These six had come in contact with a Delhi-based man who has tested positive for the coronavirus during a party thrown by him.

"On the Coronavirus issue, samples taken from six contacts in Noida have tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for next 14 days and if symptoms develop, can be retested again," District Magistrate B N Singh said in a statement.

He added that the government and the administration were monitoring the situation, stressing there was no need to panic.

"Administration has not given any school closure order," Singh said.