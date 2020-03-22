  • search
    Coronavirus: 6 new positive cases in Karnataka, total rises to 26

    Bengaluru, Mar 22: The total positive cases of COVID19 in Karnataka ticked at 26 after six new cases were confirmed in the state on Sunday, , Health department said.

    Reportedly, till date, 26 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state which includes one death, the Health department said in a bulletin today.

    "Twenty four patients tested positive are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable," it said.

    Sharing detailsof six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the department said, while three are from Bengaluru, the other three are from Dharwad, Gowribidanur and Bhatkal.

    Meanwhile, in Kerala 15 more news cases of Coronavirus was reported and the total number there rose to 67 as per the PTI report.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 20:45 [IST]
