    Coronavirus: 42 booked in Odisha's Berhampur for defying lockdown

    By PTI
    Berhampur, Mar 24: Police have booked 42 persons in Berhampur city in Odishas Ganjam district for defying the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.

    At least four cases have been registered in this connection in three police stations, said sub-divisional police officer BP Pati.

    While two cases were registered in Goshaninuagaon police station against 30 people, one case each was registered in Bada Bazar and Town police stations against eight and four persons, respectively, he said.

    The government has advised the people not to venture out unnecessarily during the lockdown and maintain social distancing.

    We have booked the persons who violated the orders and went out without any essential work, he said

    Meanwhile, police intensified the drive against the movements of all types of vehicles, including two-wheelers.

    They warned of stringent action, including the arrest of those who violate the lockdown order.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 14:09 [IST]
