    Coronavirus: 27-yr-old is first confirmed case of re-infection in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 06: In what could be a worrying situation, a 27-year-old female found to be the first confirmed case of Covid-19 reinfection in Bengaluru. She tested positive in July and was discharged after testing negative. However, in a month she developed mild symptoms and confirmed to have transmitted COVID again.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The hospital said that woman has no history of comorbidities and was tested coronavirus positive in the month of July after she developed mild symptoms of fever and cough. She had recovered well and was discharged successfully after being tested negative for Covid-19.

    World's first COVID-19 reinfection was reported in Hong Kong on August 24. Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender earlier said there were two cases of coronavirus reinfection in the state. Two days ago, a doctor in Mumbai tested positive for the second time after a gap of two months.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 6, 2020, 15:47 [IST]
    X