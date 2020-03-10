Coronavirus: 2 more test positive in Kerala; total cases rise to 14 in state

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 10: Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total infected cases in the state to 14, Health Minister Health minister K K Shailaja said.

They are the parents of the a 3-year old child who tested positive in Kochi on Monday on return of the family from Italy she told reporters here.

Their condition was stable, she added. Earlier, six fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed in the state on Tuesday.

They are friends and relatives of Italy-returned couple and their son who had on Saturday tested positive for the virus along with two other kin staying with them at their home in Pathanamthitta district.