  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: 2 more test positive in Kerala; total cases rise to 14 in state

    By PTI
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 10: Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total infected cases in the state to 14, Health Minister Health minister K K Shailaja said.

    File Image
    File Image

    They are the parents of the a 3-year old child who tested positive in Kochi on Monday on return of the family from Italy she told reporters here.

    Their condition was stable, she added. Earlier, six fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed in the state on Tuesday.

    They are friends and relatives of Italy-returned couple and their son who had on Saturday tested positive for the virus along with two other kin staying with them at their home in Pathanamthitta district.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus kerala

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 21:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X