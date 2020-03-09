  • search
    Coronavirus: 19 test negative, 3 quarantined

    Bhopal, Mar 09: Three people who returned from coronavirus-affected regions in the past nine day were on Sunday quarantined for suspected exposure in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a senior health official said.

    Indore District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said the three, including a 34-year-old woman, had returned from the United States and Malaysia.

    Coronavirus: 19 test negative, 3 quarantined
    The samples of 19 people kept in isolation wards for suspected exposure to the virus returned negative, while reports of two others are awaited, Additional Director, Health, Dr Vina Sinha said.

    No positive novel coronavirus case has been reported from Madhya Pradesh so far.

    Man who returned from Saudi Arabia dies in Bengal isolation ward; samples sent for Coronavirus test

    She said 218 of the 600 people who returned to the state from coronavirus-affected countries have been kept in home isolation, while the surveillance period of 342 has ended.

    She said all passengers coming from such countries are being screened at Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur airports.

    Two new coronavirus testing laboratories, at Bhopal's AIIMS and Jabalpur's National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), have been identified, Sinha informed.

    coronavirus indore madhya pradesh infection death toll

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 7:49 [IST]
