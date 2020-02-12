Coronavirus: 19 Chinese crew allowed to enter Kolkata after being quarantine

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Feb 12: Nineteen Chinese crew of a vessel coming from Shanghai via Singapore quarantined at Sagar Island near Kolkata, West Bengal, they were allowed to enter Kolkata on Wednesday.

In the wake of the noble coronavirus thermal scanning of the crew will again be done on Thursday.

The Kolkata Port Trust last month began mandatory screening of the crew of shipping liners coming and leaving the two ports under it in view of the novel coronavirus scare.

Earlier, a social media post by a Bengal man last week from the Japanese cruise Diamond Princess, urging PM Modi and WB CM Mamata Banerjee to request Japanese government to take measure to keep conornavirus infected people separarte went viral.

2 Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus

Presently, two Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease.

The noble coronavirus has claimed 1,016 lives so far with 108 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection have soared to 42,638.