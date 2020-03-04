Coronavirus: 15 Italian tourists test positive in India, confirmed cases rise to 21

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 04: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached to 21 after 15 Italian tourists were tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, after an Italian tourist in Jaipur was tested positive for the virus and his wife showed initial symptoms of the virus. The Italian couple was part of a tourist group touring Rajasthan.

Reportedly, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi confirmed 15 more Italian tourists were quarantined on arrival and today they have tested positive for the virus.

Since Tuesday afternoon, all 15 Italian tourists were kept in preventive isolation ans now they have been kept at the ITBP facility at Chhawla.

While the confirmed cases jumped to 21, three people from Kerala, who were initially tested positive, have recovered.

Meanwhile, a man from New Delhi was also tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Two schools in Noida subsequently suspended classes as some students of the schools attended a birthday party hosted by the same man.

According to reports, as of now 438 persons in India have been reported as suspects, of which 225 have completed 28 days of surveillance and 189 are still under observation.

As per an official record. over 89 people have been kept in isolation. Out of which 118 tested, 103 have been found negative and results of 14 are awaited.