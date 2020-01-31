  • search
    Coronavirus: 14 students who return from Wuhan to Maharashtra tests negative

    Akola, Jan 31: Fourteen students who were studying at the epicenter of novel coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan in China, have returned to Akola district in Maharashtra in the last two weeks and the health officials said on Friday none of them had symptoms of coronavirus.

    Representational Image
    Reportedly, the students were screened at the Mumbai airport and also again at local hospitals, and all of them had tested negative, none of them have symptoms of coronavirus.

    After their return, each of them underwent medical examination at least four times, but none was hospitalised as they did not show infection symptoms.

    Speaking to PTI, one of the students who did not wish to be named said a large number of youngsters from the state opt for universities in China for medical education.

    Deputy Director of the Health Department Dr Riyaz Farukhi told to PTI, an isolation ward has been set up at the Government Medical College for suspected coronavirus patients.

    Patients from Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Washim districts would be kept in the ward.

    Across the state, a dozen people have been admitted to hospitals in Mumbai, Pune, Nanded and Nagpur and kept under observation for possible exposure to the virus.

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 23:17 [IST]
