Coronavirus: 10-day complete lockdown in Pune, PCMC from July 13

India

oi-Deepika S

Pune, July 10: A complete 10-day lockdown has been announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores and and hospitals will remain open, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.

Around 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. Apart from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area, containment zones will be added to villages in the district, said Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Pune district in Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 1,803 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its overall count to 34,399, a health official said on Friday.

This single-day rise was reported on Thursday, he said. The death toll in the district reached 978 with 34 more people succumbing to the infection on Thursday, the official said.

"Of the 1,803 cases, as many as 1,032 were reported from the areas located in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of patients has reached 24,977," he said.