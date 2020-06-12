  • search
    Corona Yuga: This board game created by a 10 year old captures the lockdown experience

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 12: The outbreak of the coronavirus outbreak has kept all of us at home and this has led to boredom.

    This has led Veer Kashyap, a ten year old boy from Visakhapatnam to create a board game called 'Corona Yuga.' The game, which articulates the narrative of the human experience of these times, it also takes players through the experience of remaining locked down at guarding ourselves against the virus.

    Any number of players can play this game and all it requires is a printed physical board, pegs and a dice. In order to start the game, the player has to roll the number two on the dice to land on the buy mask block. This is because wearing of a mask is mandatory.

    Further the game also provides blocks to do yoga. Here the players will have to perform yoga poses. The game also deals with hospitalisation if tested positive for the virus.

    Corona Yuga: This board game created by a 10 year old captures the lockdown experience

    So what motivated Veer, who is now in Class 5, in the Army Public School, Delhi, to come up with this game. The son of an Indian Navy officer, he got stuck at his grandparents place when the lockdown was announced. He was utterly bored as his friends were locked down and the playgrounds were closed. This is what led him to creating this game.

    He went on to draw the game using a cardboard and instruments that were available at home. With the game now gaining traction, Veer has already got the IP rights and is working with the MS Teck Team Solutions, which helped his dreams come true. The profits, he will make with game, he plans on contributing it to the PM Cares Fund.

