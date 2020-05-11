Coroanvirus crisis: PM Modi backs migrant workers, says 'human nature for wanting to go home'

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with Chief Ministers of the different state through video conference. This meeting, by the Prime Minister, comes about a week before the third phase of lockdown coming to an end.

During the interaction with the Chief Ministers, PM Modi said that the government would have to think about moving forward and spoke about a holistic approach.

"In this entire fight, the world has said that we have been successful in fighting the threat of COVID-19. State governments have played a major role in this fight. They have understood their responsibility and served their roles in fighting the threat," the Prime Minister said.

"We stressed that people should stay where they are. But it is human nature to want to go home and so we had to modify or change our decisions. Despite that, we have to make sure that the disease does not spread and go to villages, that is our big challenge," PM Modi said while talking about the movement of migrant workers.

Also, it can be seen that this is PM Modi's fifth video-conference with the Chief Ministers of various states on tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present in the meeting. He also highlighted the importance of the Aarogya Setu mobile application and urged the Chief Ministers to advocate its use as it helps in tracking the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had taken suggestions from the Chief Ministers on the extension of the national lockdown, put in place to check the spread of infections.