YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cord blood to be used to treat COVID-19 patients, says Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 07: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said cord blood would be used to treat COVID-19 patients as well as plasma treatment in the state.

    The CM also said psychology students would be inducted for the tele counselling of COVID-19 patients and their families.

    "We already have a plasma bank where blood is donated by recovered coronavirus patients. We also have a cord blood bank. This cord blood bank can also be utilised for the treatment of the Covid-19 patients," said Banerjee.

    Cord blood to be used to treat COVID-19 patients, says Mamata Banerjee
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    Cord blood collected after a baby's umbilical cord is cut after birth and is found in the blood vessels of the placenta and the umbilical cord.

    ICMR seeks participation of hospitals to set up registry of hospitalised COVID-19 patients

    Cord blood contains blood-forming stem cells that are used in treating certain blood and immune system disorders.

    The Trinamool supreme said, "One should not ignore if he/she develops Covid-19 symptoms but go for tests. Of the patients, 70.3 per cent have been discharged from hospital. So don't hide if you have symptoms. Covid-19 is curable".

    Also Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said, "We are putting in place a Covid management system in the state. Every evening at 9 pm, all state government-run hospitals and private medical facilities will update the number of their critical patients, mild and asymptomatic patients. The statistics will be made available in the public domain so that anyone can know the details."

    Delhi govt is providing plasma for free, people don't need to buy it: Kejriwal

    "Covid patients can also call up the direct telemedicine number 033-23576001 for any medical help. A five-member team of medical experts has been constituted, with a senior biologist who will visit testing labs and verify if testing is legitimate or not," Sinha added.

    Banerjee urged people to get their samples tested only at government-authorised laboratories and warned that no one should impersonate represe

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue