Cord blood to be used to treat COVID-19 patients, says Mamata Banerjee

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Aug 07: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said cord blood would be used to treat COVID-19 patients as well as plasma treatment in the state.

The CM also said psychology students would be inducted for the tele counselling of COVID-19 patients and their families.

"We already have a plasma bank where blood is donated by recovered coronavirus patients. We also have a cord blood bank. This cord blood bank can also be utilised for the treatment of the Covid-19 patients," said Banerjee.

Cord blood collected after a baby's umbilical cord is cut after birth and is found in the blood vessels of the placenta and the umbilical cord.

ICMR seeks participation of hospitals to set up registry of hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Cord blood contains blood-forming stem cells that are used in treating certain blood and immune system disorders.

The Trinamool supreme said, "One should not ignore if he/she develops Covid-19 symptoms but go for tests. Of the patients, 70.3 per cent have been discharged from hospital. So don't hide if you have symptoms. Covid-19 is curable".

Also Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said, "We are putting in place a Covid management system in the state. Every evening at 9 pm, all state government-run hospitals and private medical facilities will update the number of their critical patients, mild and asymptomatic patients. The statistics will be made available in the public domain so that anyone can know the details."

Delhi govt is providing plasma for free, people don't need to buy it: Kejriwal

"Covid patients can also call up the direct telemedicine number 033-23576001 for any medical help. A five-member team of medical experts has been constituted, with a senior biologist who will visit testing labs and verify if testing is legitimate or not," Sinha added.

Banerjee urged people to get their samples tested only at government-authorised laboratories and warned that no one should impersonate represe