  • search

Cops trolled for trolling! Kolkata Police faces backlash after mocking Thugs of Hindostan in meme

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kolkata, Nov 12: The Mumbai Police has come out with flying colours whenever it has tried to put across a message by basing it on current issues, especially cricket. But its counterpart in Kolkata, one of the oldest in the country, faced a backlash after it tried to prove its own worth by mocking a recent Bollywood film in a meme it posted on social media.

    Cops trolled for trolling! Kolkata Police faces backlash after mocking Thugs of Hindostan in meme
    Representational Image

    On Sunday, November 11, the Twitter handle of Kolkata Police and DC Traffic was seen with a post featuring two pictures. On the left was the poster of the film 'Thugs of Hindostan' which got released recently and on the right was seen two police officers from the department sitting inside the control room.

    Also Read | The many facets of Rahul Gandhi gives meme makers a field day

    It was fine till here. But then, the two pictures were accompanied with two different captions and they sparked the controversy in no time. Under the film poster, the caption read: "Few experiences may be really disappointing.." while that under the other read: "But here, we won't let that happen!!"

    The police department, which is led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself, came under heavy criticism for the meme. It was being asked whether a government department could mock a film to prove its own worth like this? The backlash was so severe that Kolkata Police was forced to delete the meme soon after. The meme was posted both on Kolkata Police's Twitter and Facebook pages but were removed later.

    Also Read | Congress uses 'Thugs of Hindostan' meme to attack PM Modi

    Thugs of Hindostan, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and others was found to be disappointing by many cinema critics and common viewers who felt it failed to live up to the expectations.

    Read more about:

    kolkata police social media meme thugs of hindostan

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 12:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue