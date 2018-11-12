Cops trolled for trolling! Kolkata Police faces backlash after mocking Thugs of Hindostan in meme

Kolkata, Nov 12: The Mumbai Police has come out with flying colours whenever it has tried to put across a message by basing it on current issues, especially cricket. But its counterpart in Kolkata, one of the oldest in the country, faced a backlash after it tried to prove its own worth by mocking a recent Bollywood film in a meme it posted on social media.

On Sunday, November 11, the Twitter handle of Kolkata Police and DC Traffic was seen with a post featuring two pictures. On the left was the poster of the film 'Thugs of Hindostan' which got released recently and on the right was seen two police officers from the department sitting inside the control room.

It was fine till here. But then, the two pictures were accompanied with two different captions and they sparked the controversy in no time. Under the film poster, the caption read: "Few experiences may be really disappointing.." while that under the other read: "But here, we won't let that happen!!"

The police department, which is led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself, came under heavy criticism for the meme. It was being asked whether a government department could mock a film to prove its own worth like this? The backlash was so severe that Kolkata Police was forced to delete the meme soon after. The meme was posted both on Kolkata Police's Twitter and Facebook pages but were removed later.

Thugs of Hindostan, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and others was found to be disappointing by many cinema critics and common viewers who felt it failed to live up to the expectations.