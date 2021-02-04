Cops say on protesters claim that nails on Ghazipur road being repositioned

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 04: The police on Thursday ordered repositioning if the nails that were hammered into the road at the Ghazipur border to keep the protesting farmers from entering Delhi.

    A worker removes nails, placed to block farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against Centres farm reform laws at Ghazipur border
    New agency, ANI tweeted a video in which a man was seen pulling out iron nails. Deepak Yadav, DCP (East), said that the nails fixed over that point are being repositioned because that was a spot where people wouldn't venture earlier. But now that some people are around that point, we fear that the nails could be dangerous for them. So, just to ensure their safety, we are removing them from there and fixing them elsewhere.

    After the video surfaced, Yadav said that the videos and photos are getting circulated in which it is shown that the nails are being taken off Ghazipur. These are just being repositioned, and the position and arrangements at the border remains the same, he also added.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 12:34 [IST]
