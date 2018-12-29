Cops in Kannur recreate iconic Beatles cover to promote road safety

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29: It's nothing new to say that The Beatles are still a popular rock band as they always have been but when we see the lawkeepers in Kerala borrowing their idea to raise road safety awareness among people, it certainly makes it an appealing gesture.

Recently, the police in the southern state's Kannur district borrowed an idea from the British band's 1969 album Abbey Road (1969) which showed the 'fab four' walking across a zebra crossing (John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison from left to right) outside the Abbey Road Studios in London. Four policemen in Kannur recreated the scene by walking across a three-dimensional zebra crossing on road and the idea was appreciated by several people online.

Kannur Collector Mir Mohammed Ali shared the image of "Kannur's Beatles" online to say that the unique initiative was undertaken by the "Station House Officer (SHO) at Kannavam Police Station". The photo was created with the help of local artists. Ali also shared a photo of the original Beatles cover for understanding of the parallels. This is not the first time, however, that the police in the country used the iconic Beatles photo to raise road safety awareness. In 2013, the Kolkata Police also did the same and asked the pedestrians: ", "If they can, why can't you?"

Kolkata traffic police use the Beatles as good example. Use the zebra crossing, mate. pic.twitter.com/1jbBUQdEM4 — adland ® (@adland) May 21, 2013

Here are some of the reactions that social media came up on the photo:

This is amazing! 😍 pic.twitter.com/CpJ8qsEtfQ — Shreyas Narayanan Kutty (@dun3buggi3) December 27, 2018

Art can change your mindset and sometimes safety :) https://t.co/OXdU612GL1 — NIHAL RUSTGI (@3NIHAL) December 28, 2018