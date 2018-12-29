  • search
    Cops in Kannur recreate iconic Beatles cover to promote road safety

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29: It's nothing new to say that The Beatles are still a popular rock band as they always have been but when we see the lawkeepers in Kerala borrowing their idea to raise road safety awareness among people, it certainly makes it an appealing gesture.

    Recently, the police in the southern state's Kannur district borrowed an idea from the British band's 1969 album Abbey Road (1969) which showed the 'fab four' walking across a zebra crossing (John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison from left to right) outside the Abbey Road Studios in London. Four policemen in Kannur recreated the scene by walking across a three-dimensional zebra crossing on road and the idea was appreciated by several people online.

    Kannur Collector Mir Mohammed Ali shared the image of "Kannur's Beatles" online to say that the unique initiative was undertaken by the "Station House Officer (SHO) at Kannavam Police Station". The photo was created with the help of local artists. Ali also shared a photo of the original Beatles cover for understanding of the parallels. This is not the first time, however, that the police in the country used the iconic Beatles photo to raise road safety awareness. In 2013, the Kolkata Police also did the same and asked the pedestrians: ", "If they can, why can't you?"

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 14:47 [IST]
