Cops establish role of illegal Bangladeshis in violence against citizenship law

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 04: A hidden mob at Seelampur in Delhi swelled into nearly 4,000, following which violence broke out. There was a protest march planned against the newly amended citizenship law, but what transpired was mindless violence.

It has now come to light that there were several Illegal Bangladeshi migrants who were part of this mob and had fanned the violence. They were involved in rioting and destruction of public property.

Delhi Police sources that OneIndia spoke with confirmed the same and said that 15 of these persons had played a major role in fanning the violence. Police officials in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka also said that they suspected the role of illegal Bangladeshis and radical elements.

The presence of these persons and also the funding is being probed. It was not a run of the mill protest, but a deep-rooted conspiracy by Islamist fundamentalists to destabilise the nation. If one looks at the pattern, it becomes clear that these were not spontaneous incidents, but pre-planned ones.

In Seelampur, the police had found bags of stones at the protest site. Who comes with stones for a peaceful protest, the Delhi Police official asked. The case was similar in both UP and Mangalore. While in Mangalore the rioters had come with stones, in UP, the police released images of a man brandishing a gun during the protest.

During the protests at the Jamia Millia and Seelampur, the police had found that there were several hidden mobs, which came out and incited the violence. IB sources say that members of the SIMI had infiltrated into Delhi from UP and the other neighbouring states.

For the Students Islamic Movement of India, the protests around the new citizenship law have come as a blessing in disguise. The Intelligence Bureau has said that several members of the SIMI have entered Delhi in a bid to fuel further violence and then recruit in the name of persecution.

The SIMI undertook a similar campaign in the early 2000s. All its recruitment material were around the demolition of the Godhra riots and the Babri Masjid demolition. The SIMI which has been looking to re-group for long after being beaten down by the agencies has been scouting for major issues. Intelligence Bureau sources also say that this terror group will look to infiltrate into students unions, create trouble and also rope in students into its fold.

It is not just the SIMI, but naxalites too have found to be part of this agitation. Recently the National Investigation Agency booked an activist in Assam for alleged links with the naxalites. A case was registered against Akhil Gogoi, whose Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti has been at the forefront of the agitation against the new citizenship law. Gogoi was arrested for alleged links with naxalites last week at Jorhat.