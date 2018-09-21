Cops call journalists in UP to watch and film real encounter

Agra, Sep 21: On Thursday, a handful of journalists received a call from the police at around 6.45 pm. The journalists who did not know what to expect reached the Machua village.

Upon reaching there, they were asked if they were interested in watching and also filming a real encounter. Within minutes, the news spread like wildfire and scores of journalists reached the spot.

There were cops swarming the area with their weapons and bullet proof jackets. The encounter was to take down Mustakim and Naushad who were armed and hiding in an abandoned irrigation department building.

Cops from nearby police stations were called in for the encounter. The duo were armed with 3.2 and .315 bore country made pistols. Four live cartridges were recovered from the spot after the encounter. The duo according to the police had fired 34 rounds before they were finally killed.

The police said that the journalists were called in to provide firsthand information. The police also said that they were only adopting a transparent approach and nothing was hidden.

The duo killed in the encounter were wanted for the murder of six people including two ascetics in the past one month. The police said that these murders were carried out at the behest of former Etah councillor Sabir Ali who was arrested on Tuesday.