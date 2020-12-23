Cops bust terror-associate module of Jaish-e-Mohammad

Tunnel used by JeM terrorists to sneak into India clearly engineered by Pakistan establishment

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: A terror associate module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad involved in grenade lobbing incidents in the Tral and Sangam area of Anantnag district has been busted by the Awantipora Police along with 42RR and 180 BN CRPF.

The arrested terror associates had been in contact with Pakistani handlers and had targeted security forces by lobbing grenades on them.

PDP leader’s personal security officer killed in terror attack in Srinagar

Those arrested had also pasted posters threatening people in the Tral area to boycott elections.

The arrested terror associates have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mohd Amin Khan, Umer Jabar Dar, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Sameer Ahmad Lone and Rafiq Ahmad Khan

Incriminating material including explosive substance has been recovered from the possession of the arrested terror associates.