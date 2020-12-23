YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cops bust terror-associate module of Jaish-e-Mohammad

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 23: A terror associate module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad involved in grenade lobbing incidents in the Tral and Sangam area of Anantnag district has been busted by the Awantipora Police along with 42RR and 180 BN CRPF.

    Cops bust terror-associate module of Jaish-e-Mohammad
    File Photo

    The arrested terror associates had been in contact with Pakistani handlers and had targeted security forces by lobbing grenades on them.

    PDP leader’s personal security officer killed in terror attack in Srinagar

    Those arrested had also pasted posters threatening people in the Tral area to boycott elections.

    The arrested terror associates have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mohd Amin Khan, Umer Jabar Dar, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Sameer Ahmad Lone and Rafiq Ahmad Khan

    Incriminating material including explosive substance has been recovered from the possession of the arrested terror associates.

    More JAISH E MOHAMMAD News

    Read more about:

    jaish e mohammad terrorist

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X