Cops bust Lashkar’s narco module in Jammu and Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 11: The Jammu and Kashmir police has busted a huge narcotics terror module which was sponsored by elements in Pakistan.

Kashmir narco-terror plot busted, 21 kg drugs recovered: Watch| Oneindia News

The module was busted in Kupwara. The police has arrested three operatives of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in connection with the case. The trio has been accused of peddling drugs and raising funds for terror-related activities.

The three operatives were in contact with their handlers in Pakistan, according to Dr G V Chakravarthy, the Superintendent of Police, Handwara. During the raid, the police seized 21 kilograms of heroin and Indian currency worth Rs 1.34 crore.

The officer said that the module was smuggling drugs to fund the terror activities of the Lashkar. The police say that this was a major module and was involved in big operations.

The police further told the media that the trio were peddling drugs to help the Lashkar-e-Tayiba raise funds in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, the operatives were using hawala channels to transfer the money to their sources, the police also said. The prime accused has been identified as Iftikhar Indrabi. He is a well known drug smuggler and has several pending cases against him. The second and third operatives have been identified as Momin Peer and Iqbal-ul-Islam.