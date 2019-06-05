  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cops await Delhi govt sanction against former minister accused of rape

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 05: The Delhi Police is still awaiting a sanction from the city government to file a chargesheet against former minister Sandeep Kumar, who was accused of rape in 2016, an officer said on.

    "We have sent a reminder to the Delhi government. Kumar has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and that is why a sanction is needed from the city government," the senior officer of the Delhi Police said.

    Cops await Delhi govt sanction against former minister accused of rape
    Representational Image

    Kumar was sacked by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a CD purportedly showing him in a compromising position with a woman surfaced in 2016. He was subsequently booked for rape and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

    No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government.

    More DELHI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    delhi police chargesheet sandeep kumar accused

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 7:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue