  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Cops ask people to take pledge against cow slaughter in Meerut

    By
    |

    Meerut, Dec 15: In the wake of violence in Bulandshahr over alleged slaughtering of cow, cops in Meerut are administering pledge to villagers in various parts of Meerut district where cow slaughtering is rampant.

    Meerut SP Rajesh Kumar. Courtesy: ANI news
    Meerut SP Rajesh Kumar. Courtesy: ANI news

    According to Meerut SP Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHOs) of police stations are holding meetings in villages that are infamous for cow slaughtering like Kithore, Malyana, and making villagers pledge against cow slaughter. As per the SP, this move has generated a good response from the people.

    In a video, the SHO from a nearby village in the district can be seen administering pledge and the villagers can be seen repeating it.

    On December 3, inspector Subodh Singh Kumar and a local, identified as Sumit, were killed in the violence, which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police post.

    The locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of the cows, which were slaughtered illegally.



    Read more about:

    bulandshahr uttar pradesh meerut

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue