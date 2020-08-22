Copper plates to be used to fuse stone blocks at Ram Mandir

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 22: India's ancient and traditional construction methods would be adhered to during the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra held on a meeting in New Delhi and it was decided that copper plates will be used to fuse stone blocks with each other. The construction has begun and the soil testing at the site is being done.

The trust said that donors can engrave their family name, place of origin or the name of their community Temple on the copper plates, which should be 18 inches long, 30 mm wide and three mm in depth.

This way the copper plates would symbolise the unity of the country and would also be a testament to the entire country's contribution towards the construction of the Temple.

The trust said in a tweet that iron will not be used in the construction.

"We are taking help of Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee and IIT Chennai. 1200 pillars with one metre diameter will be brought up from depth of 30-35 metre for a strong foundation." The temple will be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Engineers from CBRI Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T are currently testing the soil at the temple site and the construction work is expected to finish in 36-40 months," Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust said after the meeting.