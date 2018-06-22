English

Cop who was injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar's Karan Nagar dies

    Jammu and Kashmir police's head constable HC Habibullah, who was injured in a terrorist attack on June 14, succumbed to injuries today.

    Representational Image
    Policeman HC Habibullah of north Kashmir's Sopore town was one of the three others injured when terrorists attacked a roadside Naka party at Karan Nagar area in Srinagar.

    A total of four people, two civilians and two policemen, were injured in the attack which has taken place a day after newspaper Rising Kashmir's editor Sujhaat Bukhari was killed.

    Reports say that the terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing upon a police roadside Naka party near Sri-Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital and had managed to flee from the scene.

    Immediately after the terrorists carried out the attack, a joint team of police and CRPF cordoned off the entire area and launched search operation to nab the assailants.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 9:15 [IST]
