Cop posted on COVID-19 duty dies in Nashik

    New Delhi, May 10: The number of COVID-19 deaths in Nashik district reached 20 after a policeman succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Saturday, health officials said.

    The district also saw 60 new cases through the day, taking the COVID-19 count here to 632, of which hotspot Malegaon accounts for 514, they said.

    "The patient who died today was a 51-year-old policeman who was on duty in Malegaon. He was admitted on May 2 and his samples returned positive on May 8. He had breathing issues today and died. This is the 20th COVID-19 death in Nashik," said district civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
