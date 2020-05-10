Cop posted on COVID-19 duty dies in Nashik

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: The number of COVID-19 deaths in Nashik district reached 20 after a policeman succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Saturday, health officials said.

The district also saw 60 new cases through the day, taking the COVID-19 count here to 632, of which hotspot Malegaon accounts for 514, they said.

"The patient who died today was a 51-year-old policeman who was on duty in Malegaon. He was admitted on May 2 and his samples returned positive on May 8. He had breathing issues today and died. This is the 20th COVID-19 death in Nashik," said district civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale.