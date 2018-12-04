  • search

Cop killed in Bulandshahr violence was IO in Akhlaq lynching case

By
    Bulandshahr, Dec 4: The Police Inspector, Subodh Kumar Singh, who died in the Bulandshahr violence was the Investigating officer of Akhlaq lynching case, Dadri from 28th Sept 2015 till 9th Nov 2015.

    After the violence over illegal slaughterhouse claimed the life of the officer, Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order, clarified that Subodh Kumar Singh was the Investigating officer of Akhlaq lynching case, Dadri from 28th Sept 2015 till 9th Nov 2015. The chargesheet was filled in the case by a different IO in March 2016.

    Abhishek, son of deceased office, told news agency ANI that "My father wanted me to be a good citizen who doesn't incite violence in society in the name of religion. Today my father lost his life in this Hindu-Muslim dispute, tomorrow whose father will lose his life?."

    Reacting to the violence, Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party, hinted at a deliberate attempt to stoke communal violence in the area.

    "If it is indeed cattle carcass then Police should also probe as to who brought the carcass there, as there is no minority population in that particular area," news agency ANI quoted Azam Khan as saying.

    Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh

    Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh

    An undated photo of Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. According to the officials, Kumar who was posted at the Syana Police Station died in the violence after a mob went on a rampage torching a police post and clashes with police in Bulandshahr on Dec. 03, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Vehicles set on fire

    Vehicles set on fire

    Vehicles set on fire by a mob during a protest over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr, Monday, Dec. 03, 2018. According to Additional Director General of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar, protesters from Mahaw village and nearby areas pelted stones on the police and indulged in arson setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire. (PTI Photo)

    Policemen inspect spot

    Policemen inspect spot

    Policemen inspect after several vehicles were set on fire by a mob during a protest over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr, Monday, Dec. 03, 2018. PTI photo

    Policemen stand guard

    Policemen stand guard

    Policemen stand guard after a violent protest over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr, Monday, Dec. 03, 2018. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declares a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for wife, Rs 10 lakh for parents & a government job for a kin of Police Inspector Subodh Kumar who died in violence. (PTI photo)

