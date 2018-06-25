Coordinated effort needed for a peaceful Amarnath Yatra says Vijay Kumar

In his first meeting since taking over as adviser in Jammu and Kashmir, K Vijay Kumar directed that coordinated efforts need to be in place. Kumar and Chief Secretary, B V R Subramanyam convened a meeting with the Jammu and Kashmir police.

During the meeting, the police presented a plan on how they proposed to provide security to the Amarnath Yatra. While appreciating their efforts, Kumar advised that a coordinated approach should be in place.

It is important that the officers work in tandem to ensure that the Yatra passes off smoothly, Kumar further added.

The Chief Secretary stressed on the need to offer all help to the devotees. He too suggested that a coordinated approach should be in place to ensure that the Yatra is hassle free.

