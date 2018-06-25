English

Coordinated effort needed for a peaceful Amarnath Yatra says Vijay Kumar

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    In his first meeting since taking over as adviser in Jammu and Kashmir, K Vijay Kumar directed that coordinated efforts need to be in place. Kumar and Chief Secretary, B V R Subramanyam convened a meeting with the Jammu and Kashmir police.

    Coordinated effort needed for a peaceful Amarnath Yatra says Vijay Kumar
    Image Courtesy: @KVijayKumarIPS

    During the meeting, the police presented a plan on how they proposed to provide security to the Amarnath Yatra. While appreciating their efforts, Kumar advised that a coordinated approach should be in place.

    It is important that the officers work in tandem to ensure that the Yatra passes off smoothly, Kumar further added.

    The Chief Secretary stressed on the need to offer all help to the devotees. He too suggested that a coordinated approach should be in place to ensure that the Yatra is hassle free.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir amarnath yatra terrorists

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 8:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue