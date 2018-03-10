'Cooperative federalism is very good for country,' says PM Modi

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Legislators Conference in Central Hall of Parliament. The Prime Minister said, " In every state there are a few districts where development parameters are strong. We can learn from them and work on weaker districts.

PM Modi said, "A spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism is very good for country. Public participation always helps. Wherever officials have worked with people and involved them with the development process, the results are transformative."

"Essential to identify the areas where districts need improvement and then address the shortcomings. Once we decide to change even one aspect in the districts, we will get the momentum to work on the other shortcomings," he said.

"We have the manpower, we have the skills and the resources. We need to work in a Mission Mode and bring a positive change. Our aim is social justice."

PM Modi commended Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for this initiative. "It is good to have Legislators from various states coming together to discuss important issues, he said.

