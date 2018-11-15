Cooperation in Indo-Pacific region important not only for security but trade as well

New Delhi, Nov 15: With Indo-Pacific region becoming important not only in terms of security but business and connectivity, officials from the ministry of external affairs of India, department of foreign affairs and trade of Australia, ministry of foreign affairs of Japan and department of state of the United States of America met in Singapore on November 15, 2018 for consultations on regional and global issues of common interest including counter-terrorism, non-proliferation and maritime and cyber security. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is on his visit to Singapore and had some bilateral meetings.

Participants in the meeting reaffirmed the ASEAN centrality as the cornerstone of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. They agreed to partner with other countries and forums in the region to promote a free, open, rules-based and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific that fosters trust and confidence. They also committed strengthening connectivity and quality infrastructure based on sovereignty, equality and territorial integrity of all nations, as well as transparency, economic viability and financial responsibility.

The discussions also focused on cooperation in areas such as connectivity, sustainable development, counter-terrorism, non-proliferation and maritime and cyber security, with a view to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in an increasingly inter-connected Indo-Pacific region that the four countries share with each other and with other partners.