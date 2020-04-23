Cooperation between Centre, states key to tackle COVID-19: Manmohan Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 23: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday stressed that the key to success in the combat against COVID-19 would be the cooperation between the Centre and states.

Singh made the remark while addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) through video-conferencing, and said the success of the ongoing lockdown restrictions would be judged on the country's ability to tackle the outbreak.

"It is necessary to focus on a number of issues in this fight and that will depend upon the availability of resources," added Singh.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his speech highlighted the issue of migrant workers.

"Lockdown is a pause button. As a nation, we need to think of a transition from a complete lockdown to lockdown only in hotspots and commencement of activities in green zones," he added.