    Coolest PM: Congress joins Solar Eclipse meme-fest

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The Congress also weighed in on the meme-making trend on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today after he tweeted a photo in which he is seen, in special eyewear, viewing the rare annualr solar eclipse.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    "Truly the Coolest PM," the Congress tweeted with the hashtag #JhootJhootJhoot that party MP Rahul Gandhi used earlier this morning to target PM Modi over his comment last week that there was no detention centre in India in the context of the National Register of Citizens or NRC.

    "Modi is so cool, while the country burns, he chills, " Congress tweet said accompanied by the photo tweeted by PM Modi, earlier in the day.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was like many Indians enthusiastic about the solar eclipse.

    PM Modi reply 'Most Welcome’ to Twitter user who calls 'PM’s photo meme-worthy’

      NEWS AT 3 PM 26th DEC, 2019

      Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover. But I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. It enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with the experts, Modi said in a tweet.

      Several parts of the country witnessed a solar eclipse today.

      The Congress tweet was a dig at PM Modi as over 20 have died in protests against the amended citizenship law across the country.

      In violent protests in Delhi, West Bengal, Assam and other states, property worth lakhs have been damaged and vehicles burnt.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 16:52 [IST]
