Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50; Rs 769 in Delhi from Monday

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 14: The Central government on Sunday announced the increase in the price of LPG gas cylinders by Rs 50 per unit, the third increase in LPG rates since December last year.

After the latest hike, a gas cylinder without subsidy in Delhi will now cost Rs 769.

On December 1, 2020, the price was hiked by a similar Rs 50 per cylinder, followed by a hike of Rs 50 again on December 16 due to firming of international prices.

Since May, most cooking gas customers have not received subsidies as the combination of international oil price collapse and domestic refill rate increases brought parity between subsidised and market rates.

A subsidised cooking gas cylinder was priced at Rs 497 in Delhi in June 2019. Since then, prices have cumulatively gone up by Rs 147.

However, the increase in rates this month would mean that the government will have to resume paying subsidies to consumers.

Rates of LPG are revised every fortnight.

Households in India are allowed a maximum of 12 LPG cylinder purchases per year at subsidized rates.

Cylinders have to be bought at full price at the time of purchase, and the subsidy is credited to the customer's bank account by the government.