Cook healthy: The many benefits of chemical free processed Sunpure Oil

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 26: The old saying goes, ' health is wealth' and in today's times this saying even more sense. And for life, healthy food and cooking becomes all the more important.

For healthy cooking the oil that you use is extremely important. Oils contain fatty acids, pigments, which are not suitable for usage.

While some of these impurities are present naturally during the harvesting, others are formed due to various factors such as wrong methods of extraction and storage. There are two ways in which oil can be refined- physical or chemical refining.

Taking all this into consideration, there are a healthy range of oils by Sunpure. It must be noted that Sunpure is India's first chemical free processed sunflower oil, with no additives or preservatives and is also rich in natural vitamins. In this context one must take a look at what Chemical free Processing is.

Why does it make a difference?

Chemicals used in the regular refining of sunflower oil can be harmful and the oil loses its essential natural vitamins and minerals. To compensate the loss, regular sunflower oil processing adopts artificial fortification ie adding synthetic vitamins and minerals.

These synthetic vitamins and minerals may not be readily absorbed by the body and hence prove to be harmful in the long run. Some of the artificial preservatives/anti-oxidants used to improve shelf life of the oil may even cause cancer and other terminal illness.

Regular sunflower oil is processed using:

Sodium Hydroxide- Non edible chemical

Phosphoric Acid- Non edible mineral

Soap Absorbents- Synthetic additive

Heating Medium- Mineral oil

Synthetic Vitamins- Artificially fortified

Artificial Preservatives- Synthetic and hence not desirable

Sunpure Sunflower oil is processed using:

Organic Medium- 100 per cent natural and Foodgrade

No. Mineral Acid is used

No Soap Absorbents- Washed with soft water

Heating Medium- R.O. Treated water

Natural Vitamins- Natural goodness retained

No Artificial Preservatives- Contains only natural anti-oxidants

Going the extra mile:

Sunpure also has undertaken several social initiatives benefiting the rural areas and the farmers. In fact the belief by Sunpure in extracting refined oil in a natural way has also benefited the villagers in getting employment opportunities.

Sunpure's CSR Wing, The Masoom Trust has also reached out and helped thousands of people in getting essential items during the COVID-19 lockdown. The initiative is still going strong and thus continues to benefits thousands of people. Moreover, Sunpure also stands in support of the 'Vocal for Local,' slogan.

These are some of the many reasons why you switch to Sunpure which is an Indian origin brand that supports the cause of rural India. With no compromise in quality, rich in natural vitamins, you should relish the natural taste of Sunpure, which is made with love.

Stay health, stay safe.