Convince your friend ‘Imran Khan’ to act against terrorists: Digvijaya trolls Sidhu

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 19: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu over this comments after the Pulwama terror attack that an 'entire nation can't be held responsible'.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu ji, please make your friend Imran bhai understand," Singh tweeted. "You are being abused because of him," he continued in another tweet.

Sidhu was the only Indian politician who attended Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony in Islamabad in August 2018. The Punjab minister has on many occasions called Khan a "dear friend".

Also Read | Stop misleading world: India rejects Imran Khan's allegations on Pulwama

Singh's tongue in cheek remarks came after Imran Khan's media address earlier on Tuesday where the Pak PM blamed India for wrongfully holding Pakistan responsible for terror attacks. However, there is an ongoing controversy over Sidhu's comments after the Pulwama attack wherein he asked whether an entire nation could be blamed "for a handful of people".

"I know Modi 'bhakts' are going to troll me for this but I don't care. Imran Khan a cricketer who I admire, can't take on these Muslim fundamentalists and ISI sponsored terrorist groups, I can't believe," Singh said in a series of tweets.

He also asked the Pakistan Prime Minister to show "guts" and hand over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India, terming them as "self-confessed perpetrators of terror".

Khan would not only bail Pakistan out of the financial crisis, but also be the front runner for Nobel Peace Prize for doing so, he said.

"Do we want Kashmir with the Kashmiris or without Kashmiris? We as a nation have to make a choice," he said as he called for stopping "unnecessary persecution" of innocent Kashmiri students and traders across the country.

Also Read | Pulwama attack: Mehbooba Mufti backs Pakistan, says Imran Khan deserves another chance

"We are all to be blamed. Can't we for sometime sweep our political differences under the carpet and come together to bring back the communal harmony and Kashmiri Muslim and Kashmiri Hindu brotherhood...which was the hallmark of J&K?" Singh said.

On February 14, forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into their bus in the Kashmir's Pulwama district.