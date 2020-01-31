  • search
    Convict's lawyer challenged execution will never happen: Nirbhaya's mother break down into tears

    New Delhi, Jan 31: After the Delhi court stayed the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother, broke down into tears on Friday.

    Reportedly, the court announced the execution which had been scheduled for February 1 at around 6 am, would be deferred till further orders. Nirbhaya's mother told reporters that the lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh has challenged her saying that the convicts will never be executed.

    However, she is determined to continue the fight. She said, "The government will have to execute the convicts."

    Reportedly, multiple petitions have been filed by the convicts in their attempts to stall their execution.

    Nirbhaya: No execution of convicts tomorrow, court stays hanging until further orders

    The hangman also arrived at Tihal jail in Delhi on Thursday, where the convicts Pawan, Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh and Vinay Sharma were to be hanged together.

    But, the Delhi court had sought a stay on their execution scheduled for February 1.

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 18:36 [IST]
