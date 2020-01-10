Convent educated Ejaz Lakdawala will help cops unearth D-Gang’s network

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: The arrest of Ejaz Lakdawala was a major breakthrough as the police hopes that it could get further information on the activities of his former boss Dawood Ibrahim.

A notorious don, Lakdawala was shutting between Nepal and India. There was also a Red Corner Notice that had been issued against him.

Ejaz is married with a son and a daughter. He grew up in Mahim, Mumbai and was educated in a convent school. The first time he was arrested was when he was in 8th standard. He attacked a student with a compass and was then sent to a juvenile home.

Ejaz casein contact with the underworld in 1980 and then joined the D-Gang. He parted ways with the D-Gang and joined Chhota Rajan. In 1993, he killed Razi, an accused in the 1993 blasts. In 1994, he was arrested, but fled the country, when he was granted bail.

Since 2001, he has been working independently after he broke off with Rajan in 2001. In 2002, the D-Gang ordered a hit on him at Bangkok. Despite being hit by 7 bullets, he survived.

Mumbai police sources say that he is a prized catch. He has plenty of information on the underworld and well versed with the D gang's operations in Mumbai, the officer also informed OneIndia. Nabbing Ejaz comes as a major relief as he had been on the run for the past several decades.