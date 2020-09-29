Contraband of 750 MDMA tablets from Netherlands seized by NCB at Bangalore, Four arrested

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 29: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru arrested members of drug syndicate following detailed analysis after a parcel destined to India from Netherlands, containing 750 MDMA tablets, was seized in July.

''Contraband was ordered through darknet & payment was made with bitcoin,'' NCB officials said.

The accused has been identified as K Pramodh, mastermind Fahim and their associates. A. Hashir and S.S Shetty.

Mastermind Fahim learnt the concept of purchasing drugs online through a popular web series.

He started purchasing crypto-currency and through crypto-currency ordered drugs from darknet.

Fahim used to deliver consignments at various addresses in India and thereafter collect it from there. He further sold drugs to students of various colleges in Manipal University, NMAMIT, Udupi, clubs in Manipal and SRM University Chennai. The syndicate was working for tha 2 years.

While Fahim and Pramod are from Kerala, Hashir and SS Shetty are from Karnataka. Futher investigation is underway.