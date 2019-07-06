  • search
    Continued confinement has worsened Geelani’s health says Hurriyat

    Srinagar, July 06: The Hurriyat Conference has said that the continued confinement of its leader, S A S Geelani has worsened his health. Although the physical weakness is because of his age, the continued confinement has only worsened his health the Hurriyat also said.

    The Hurriyat said that it was only by the grace of Allah and prayers of his well-wishers that he is determined to stand his ground. Despite his bad health, he chaired an important meeting. He is under constant watch by doctors due to chest infection and physical weakness.

    File photo of Syed Ali Shah Geelani
    The Hurriyat said that keeping a political person away from his routine engagements and preventing him from taking part in social and religious engagements has only added to the stress.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
