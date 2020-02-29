Continue to #BeBest: Melania Trump recalls India visit

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 29: US First Lady Melania Trump thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others for the warm reception she received in India.

"Thank you President @Rashtrapatibhvn and First Lady Savita Kovind for the warm welcome to the Presidential Palace. It was a beautiful day celebrating the friendship between our two nations Flag of IndiaFlag of United States," Melania Trump tweeted.

In another tweet, the First Lady said, "Thank you @narendramodi for welcoming me and @POTUS to your beautiful country. We were delighted to receive such a warm welcome from you and the people of India!"

"Thank you - Loved meeting you all! Continue to #BeBest," Melania Trump replied to Ms Gulati, who had tweeted, "Dear @FLOTUS. Our children's excitement at having you in our school continues even after you have returned home. Thank you for giving @HappinessDelhi such a great shot in the arm! We all simply adore you! #BeBest"

At Delhi govt school, Melania Trump says she is inspired by Happiness Curriculum

Launched in July 2018, the Arvind Kejriwal government's brainchild "happiness class" is a 45-minute break during which an activity-based curriculum is followed, such as meditation and mental exercises.

The Trump's were on a two day visit to India, where they addressed Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. They headed to see the Taj Mahal in Agra. The next day President Trump and PM Modi held talks on trade and defence, with both nations signing deals.